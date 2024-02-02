Ranji Trophy: Karnataka falter after bowlers' good show

It took no more than 28 overs for Karnataka to surrender advantage, exposing their frailty in the absence of regular skipper Mayank Agarwal and Devdutt Padikkal. Admittedly, there is a considerable inexperience in the batting order but that is no excuse for such an untidy show of batsmanship. Particularly disappointing was the performance of the top three batters who all got starts but none managed to convert it into decent innings. Openers R Samarth, Dega Nischal and KV Aneesh got into 20s but failed to kick on from there.