Ranji Trophy: Karnataka falter after bowlers' good show

Bengaluru: Karnataka batters came up with another shoddy display to all but neutralise an excellent work by their bowlers in a Group C Ranji Trophy match in Surat on Friday when 16 wickets tumbled on a single day.
The pace unit of Vidwath Kaverappa (2/25), V Koushik (3/22) and V Vyshak (2/57) and left-arm spinner Hardik Raj (3/28) combined to dismiss Railways for 155 in 56 overs, justifying stand-in skipper Nikin Jose's decision to bowl first after winning the toss. But all the effort by their bowlers was undone by the batters as Karnataka were reeling at 90/6 at stumps on the opening day.
Karnataka were off to a flying start, reducing Railways to 3/7 with all three batters falling without opening their accounts. Vidwath claimed two of those wickets while Koushik accounted for one. Skipper Pratham Singh (56, 131b) and Mohammed Saif (45, 115b), however, weathered the early storm with a 98-run stand for the fourth wicket to bring Railways back on track.
Vyshak broke the most productive partnership of the day by dismissing Pratham that led to a stunning collapse of the 'hosts'. From a comfortable 103/3 Railways were shot out for 155 in 12.5 overs for the addition of 52 runs, putting Karnataka firmly on top of the game.
It took no more than 28 overs for Karnataka to surrender advantage, exposing their frailty in the absence of regular skipper Mayank Agarwal and Devdutt Padikkal. Admittedly, there is a considerable inexperience in the batting order but that is no excuse for such an untidy show of batsmanship. Particularly disappointing was the performance of the top three batters who all got starts but none managed to convert it into decent innings. Openers R Samarth, Dega Nischal and KV Aneesh got into 20s but failed to kick on from there.
Jose fell for a first-ball duck while Manish Pandey too didn't last too long. Nightwatchman Hardik couldn't survive what was going to be the final over of the day as Railways left the field having turned a corner. Kishan Bedare (2 n.o.) was at the crease with much depending on him and wicketkeeper Sharath Srinivas as Karnataka hope to get out of the rut on Saturday.
SCORE BOARD RAILWAYS (I Innings): Rishabh Mishra c Aneesh b Kaverappa 0 Vivek Singh c Jose b Koushik 0 Pratham Singh c Sharath b Vyshak 56 Yuvraj Singh c†Sharath b Kaverappa 0 Mohammad Saif lbw b Vyshak 45 Sahab Yuvraj Singh lbw Hardik 8 Suraj Ahuja lbw Hardik 10 Ashutosh Sharma lbw Hardik 7 Akash Pandey (not out) 11 Himanshu Sangwan lbw Koushik 0 Ayan Chaudhari c Nischal b Koushik 4. Extras (B-14) 14. TOTAL (all out 56 overs) 155. Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-4 3-7 4-105 5-114 6-120 7-131 8-140 9-151. Bowling: Vidwath Kaverappa 14-5-25-2 Vasuki Koushik 11-5-22-3 V Vyshak 13-3-57-2 R Samarth 5-1-9-0 Hardik Raj 13-4-28-3 KARNATAKA (I Innings): R Samarth c Ahuja b Pandey 22 Dega Nischal c Ahuja b Sangwan 20 KV Aneesh c Pratham b Chaudhari 27 Nikin Jose c Ahuja b Pandey 0 Manish Pandey lbw Chaudhari 18 Hardik Raj lbw Pandey 1 Kishan Bedare (batting) 2. TOTAL (for 6 wkts 27.5 overs) 90. Fall of wickets: 1-24 2-57 3-57 4-83 5-88 6-90. Bowling: NB Yuvraj Singh 7-1-27-0 Himanshu Sangwan 6-1-24-1 Akash Pandey 7.5-1-21-3 Ayan Chaudhari 7-1-18-2. Other Group C brief scores: At Chandigarh: Punjab: 307/2 in 75 overs (Naman Dhir 86 Anmolpreet Singh 132 n.o. Prabhsimran Singh 76 n.o.) vs Chandigarh. At Povorim: Goa: 241 all out in 75.5 overs (Suyash Prabhudessai 104 Krishnamurthy Siddharth 69; Sandeep Warrier 2-45 Sai Kishore 4-73 Ajith Ram 3-46) vs Tamil Nadu: 20 for no loss in 7 overs. At Ahmedabad: Tripura: 146 all out in 47.4 overs (Wriddhiman Saha 59 n.o. Sankar Paul 29; Arzan Nagwaswalla 4-47 Siddharth Desai 4-43) vs Gujarat: 127/4 in 39.2 overs (Sunpreetsingh Bagga 42; Parvez Sultan 2-36).