Kirmani, More differ over Rahul's wicketkeeping duties

World Cup-winning wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani criticised the Indian team management for experimenting with KL Rahul behind the stumps at a time when a number of full-time prospects are waiting in the wings.

After Rishabh Pant, the designated 'keeper for the three-match one-day international series against Australia, suffered a concussion in the first game in Mumbai, Rahul took over duties behind the stumps at Rajkot. Pant recovered from the blow to make himself available for selection for the final game in Bengaluru, but Virat Kohli persisted with Rahul. Kohli cited 'flexibility' as the reason for the move. Kirmani, however, wasn't enthused.

"With all due respect to everyone involved, I cannot understand why they refuse to recognise the value of a full-time 'keeper," thundered Kirmani, who effected 234 dismissals in a career which lasted over a decade. "I am not saying Rahul is bad behind the stumps, I only don't see the logic in freeing up a slot when that all-rounder has never delivered.

"When was the last time a batting all-rounder, and they are usually inexperienced, performed in a crisis situation?!"

Kirmani went on to say that persisting with Rahul would mean leaving out quality full-time keepers such as Parthiv Patel and Dinesh Karthik. "I could sound biased but 'keeping is the toughest job on the field. They can make or break a game and they should be outstanding. Once again, Rahul is alright, but it's too big gamble."

He continued: "Also, what if Rahul gets injured? It happens very often when you're behind the stumps. I said the same thing when (Rahul) Dravid was made 'keeper. It's not safe, especially since his technique is still young."

Another former India stumper Kiran More, though, insisted that Rahul showed good technique behind the stumps and was a good bet in the long run. "I like the way he keeps. Of course, he's a bit fresh but with experience he will get better," said More, who turned out for India between 1986 and 1993.

"Sure, he frees up a batting option in the side, and that's a big plus, but more importantly, I really believe he will continue to evolve as a keeper. India should persist with him. It's a great sign."