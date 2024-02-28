Kishan, Iyer dropped from BCCI central contracts; Rohit, Virat remain in top bracket

New Delhi: Skipper Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli retained their place in the top bracket but the out-of-favour duo of Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer were excluded after ignoring the directive to play Ranji Trophy as the BCCI unveiled its centrally-contracted players for this year on Wednesday.

Rohit, Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja figured in the A plus category, the highest bracket of the BCCI's central contracts list.

"Please note that Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan were not considered for the annual contracts in this round of recommendations," said the BCCI in a statement.

"The BCCI has recommended that all athletes give precedence to participating in domestic cricket during periods when they are not representing the national team," the statement added.

Six cricketers feature in the A category, including R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, K L Rahul, Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya.