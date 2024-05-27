Home
KKR dominate SRH to secure third IPL title with commanding 8-wicket win

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lifted their third trophy in the Indian Premier League with a crushing eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a one-sided final at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Having lost the toss, KKR produced a clinical effort with the ball to dismiss SRH for 113, the lowest-ever total in an IPL title clash. KKR chased down the target of 114 with as many as 57 balls to spare. Here are some pictures from their jubilant celebrations.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 27 May 2024, 08:36 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders players celebrate with the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 trophy after winning the final match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

Credit: PTI Photo

Actor and Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan celebrates the win with the players.

Credit: PTI Photo

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owners Juhi Chawla, Jay Mehta with mentor Gautam Gambhir and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 final cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

Credit: PTI Photo

Shah Rukh Khan and his family greet audience during the victory lap after his team KKR's victory.

Credit: PTI Photo

Shah Rukh Khan gets clicked during the victory lap after his team KKR's victory.

Credit: PTI Photo

Kolkata Knight Riders players celebrate after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 final cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

Credit: PTI Photo

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer celebrates his team's win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 final cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

Credit: PTI Photo

Kolkata Knight Riders players celebrate their victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 final cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

Credit: PTI Photo

Published 27 May 2024, 08:36 IST
Sports NewsKolkata Knight RidersKKRCricketIPL

