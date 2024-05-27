KKR dominate SRH to secure third IPL title with commanding 8-wicket win

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lifted their third trophy in the Indian Premier League with a crushing eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a one-sided final at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Having lost the toss, KKR produced a clinical effort with the ball to dismiss SRH for 113, the lowest-ever total in an IPL title clash. KKR chased down the target of 114 with as many as 57 balls to spare. Here are some pictures from their jubilant celebrations.