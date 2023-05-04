KKR named Johnson Charles as replacement for Litton Das

KKR named Johnson Charles as replacement for Litton Das

Das returned to Bangladesh due to a family medical emergency last week

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 04 2023, 10:24 ist
  • updated: May 04 2023, 10:24 ist
West Indies cricketer Johnson Charles. Credit: Instagram/realjcharles

Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday named Johnson Charles as a replacement for Litton Das for the remainder of the Indian Premier League.

Das returned to Bangladesh due to a family medical emergency last week.

The 28-year-old, who was bought by KKR at his base price of Rs 50 lakh at last year's auction, was dropped after playing just one match against Delhi Capitals.

Charles – a wicketkeeper-batter – has represented West Indies in 41 T20Is, scoring 971 runs and was a part of West Indies’ 2012 and 2016 ICC World Twenty20-winning squads.

Additionally, he has played 224 T20s and has over 5,600 runs against his name.

He joins KKR for Rs 50 Lakh.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Cricket
IPL
Indian Premier League
Kolkata Knight Riders

Related videos

What's Brewing

India's rising population encumbers struggling mothers

India's rising population encumbers struggling mothers

Finnish paper hides news for Russians in Counter-Strike

Finnish paper hides news for Russians in Counter-Strike

A younger, active Sun may have started life on Earth

A younger, active Sun may have started life on Earth

In a first, women cops deployed for night duty in Jammu

In a first, women cops deployed for night duty in Jammu

SRK pushes away fan's hand to avoid selfie, video viral

SRK pushes away fan's hand to avoid selfie, video viral

 