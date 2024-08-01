KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan gets involved in spat with PBKS' Ness Wadia during IPL meet: Report

During the meeting on Wednesday, KKR co-owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan reportedly engaged in a heated debate with Punjab Kings counterpart Ness Wadia, after disagreements over the number of player retentions allowed for each team in the upcoming edition of the IPL.

While KKR and SRH advocated against the mega auction due to their encouraging performances in the previous edition, teams like Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals batted for a complete overhaul of teams and minimal player retention for each before IPL 2025.

Ness Wadia, however, has denied claims of any dispute with Shah Rukh Khan at the meeting. "I have known Shah Rukh for more than 25 years. There is no animosity here," he was quoted as saying.

Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran was in agreement with Shah Rukh Khan as he proposed a mini auction every year rather than a mega auction every few years. "It takes a lot of time to build a squad and as discussed it also takes quite a bit of time and investment for the younger players to mature. It has taken Abhishek Sharma three years to become consistent with his performances. You would agree that there are many such examples in other teams too," he said.