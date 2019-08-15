Kohli first batsman to score 20,000 runs in a decade

Virat Kohli became the first batsman to score 20,000 international runs in a decade in the course of India's win against the West Indies on Aug. 14.

Kohli has scored 20,502 runs in his international career thus far, and 20,018 of them have come since 2010. He made his ODI debut in 2008 and had scored 484 runs before the start of this decade.

The previous holder of the record for most international runs scored in a decade was former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting, who struck 18,962 runs between the year 2000 and 2010.

Kohli had also become the fastest man to score 20,000 international runs last month during the World Cup; incidentally reaching the milestone in the match against the West Indies.

The Indian skipper was dropped by Windies keeper Shai Hope early in his innings and he took the gift with both hands. India seemed to be in a spot of bother in between, losing Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant in the same over. However, Kohli was joined at the crease by the in-form Shreyas Iyer, who absorbed pressure and scored a 41-ball 65. He shared a 120-run stand with his captain that took the team close to victory.