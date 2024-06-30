Kohli retires from T20I: 'It was now or never, grateful to get job done for team'

The veteran batter hoped that the next generation players will take India to even loftier peaks.

"It's time for the next generation to take over. It's a two-year cycle (for next T20 WC), there're some amazing players playing in India. They're going to take the team forward in the T20 format and do wonders as we've seen them do in the IPL," said Kohli.

"I have no doubts that they'll keep the flag waving high and really take this team further from here now."

In 125 T20I matches, Kohli scored 4188 runs at an average of 48.69 with 122 being his highest score. That was his only T20 century - coming against Afghanistan in September 2022.

Over the years, Kohli revelled in taming big occasions and on his last day as a T20I player for India he did not waver from that tradition.

"It was now or never kind of a situation I knew. This is my last T20 game for India. It's the last World Cup that I was going to play. So, I wanted to make the most of it and this was our aim. We wanted to win an ICC tournament."

Kohli said the secret to scaling clutch points is respecting them.

“As I said, it was the occasion that helped me put my head down and just respect the situation rather than trying to force things out there and just really play the game that my team wanted me to play,” he noted.