Lanning shows Capitals the way

Bengaluru: Delhi Capitals had their eyes set on the top spot of the points table while Gujarat Giants were desperate for a win following a three-match losing streak.
On Sunday at the M Chinnaswamy stadium, the penultimate match in the city saw DC succeed in their intent even as GG’s struggle in every department continued to haunt them.
Skipper Meg Lanning’s 55 off 41 balls, and disciplined bowling from Radha Yadav (3/20) and Jess Jonessen (3/22) were enough to give DC a 25-run win.
Chasing a target of 164, GG needed 12 balls to get off the mark with a single by which time they had also lost opener Laura Wolvaardt for nought. Even batter Ashleigh Gardner’s 40 runs in 31 balls failed to resurrect a sinking ship, which eventually went down at 138/8.
The evening for the victors began with opener Shafali Verma’s huge straight-drive six before getting dropped by bowler Tanuja Kanwar in the first over. However, Wolvaardt made no such mistake when the 20-year-old batter’s flick was caught at square-leg in the third over.
Dropped catches, a concussion substitution and bowlers failing to fire when required clouded GG’s performance.
Meg was given a life in the 11th over bowled by Mannat Kashyap. This time it was Phoebe Litchfield, who put down a sitter at mid-off. The DC captain made good use of that reprieve by crossing her half-century. Soon after, pacer Meghana Singh gave GG the big break by claiming Meg, who didn’t hesitate to show her disappointment of not capitalising on an opportunity.
The remaining five batters managed to add 58 runs to help DC finish with a total score of 163/8.
Bowler Meghna, who claimed three important wickets, was the only bright spot in another dull day at the office for GG, who will have their task cut out before the start of the Delhi leg of WPL from March 5.
Brief scores:
Delhi Capitals: 163/8 in 20 overs (Meg Lanning 55, Alice Capsey 27; Meghna Singh 4-37, Ashleigh Gardner 2-37) lt to Gujarat Giants: 138/8 in 20 overs (Ashleigh Gardner 40; Radha Yadav 3-20, Jess Jonessen 3-22). Result: DC won by 25 runs. PoM: Jess Jonessen.
(Published 03 March 2024, 18:17 IST)