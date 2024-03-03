Lanning shows Capitals the way

Bengaluru: Delhi Capitals had their eyes set on the top spot of the points table while Gujarat Giants were desperate for a win following a three-match losing streak.

On Sunday at the M Chinnaswamy stadium, the penultimate match in the city saw DC succeed in their intent even as GG’s struggle in every department continued to haunt them.

Skipper Meg Lanning’s 55 off 41 balls, and disciplined bowling from Radha Yadav (3/20) and Jess Jonessen (3/22) were enough to give DC a 25-run win.

Chasing a target of 164, GG needed 12 balls to get off the mark with a single by which time they had also lost opener Laura Wolvaardt for nought. Even batter Ashleigh Gardner’s 40 runs in 31 balls failed to resurrect a sinking ship, which eventually went down at 138/8.