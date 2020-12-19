Lowest innings totals in Test cricket history

Lowest innings totals in Test cricket history

  Dec 19 2020
  updated: Dec 19 2020
Australia's Pat Cummins (3/L) fells India's Mohammed Shami (2/R) with a bouncer as India is dismissed for only 36 runs on the third day of the first cricket Test match between Australia and India played in Adelaide. Credit: AFP Photo

Following is a list of the 10 lowest scores in a single innings in test match cricket after India were dismissed for 36 by Australia in the second innings of the first test on Saturday.

26 - New Zealand v England at Auckland, March 1955

30 - South Africa v England at Port Elizabeth, Feb 1896

30 - South Africa v England at Birmingham, June 1924

35 - South Africa v England at Cape Town, April 1899

36 - South Africa v Australia at Melbourne, Feb. 1932

36 - Australia v England at Birmingham, May 1902

36 - India v Australia at Adelaide, Dec. 2020

38 - Ireland v England at Lord's, July 2019

42 - New Zealand v Australia in Wellington, March 1946

42 - Australia v England in Sydney, Feb. 1888

