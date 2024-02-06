Magical Bumrah was difference between two sides in 2nd Test: Former England captain Nasser Hussain

Hussain felt that England could do nothing but 'doff their cap' to the genius of Bumrah.

"Sometimes you can be critical of your own team, look at your performance and say, 'what could we do better?' But sometimes you also have to just just doff your cap to the opposition and say they were touched by genius," said Hussain.

"That's exactly what happened. That spell from Bumrah in England's first innings was genius. Reverse swing, with his slightly unorthodox action and the way he leans across to the offside, he creates angles," he added.

Bumrah dismissed Joe Root for the eighth time in Test cricket before producing a ripping yorker that bamboozled an in-form Ollie Pope in England's first innings.

Hussain further said, "He's all over Joe Root at the moment he's got him out eight times in Test cricket, and he got Ollie Pope with an absolute beauty of an in-swinging yorker. He also bowled Ben Stokes from round the wicket, who dropped his bat in disbelief."

Series set up perfectly ahead of third Test

Hussain feels England should be prepared for an even stronger hit-back from the hosts in the remaining three Tests.

"It is set up perfectly, with three Tests to play. I think it will be a tight series but England are going to have to expect India to come back even harder." In the opening two Tests, India were without the services of Virat Kohli, who opted out due to personal reasons and the injured Mohammed Shami.