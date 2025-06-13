Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Maratha Royals clinch T20 Mumbai League title

Electing to bowl, Maratha Royals restricted Mumbai Falcons to 157 for 4 in 20 overs and then reached the target with four balls to spare.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 10:04 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 June 2025, 10:04 IST

Follow us on :

Follow Us