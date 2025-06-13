Maratha Royals clinch T20 Mumbai League title

<p>Mumbai: A half-century by Chinmay Sutar and useful contribution by Awais Naushad helped Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals defeat SoBo Mumbai Falcons by five wickets in a low-scoring final and clinch the T20 Mumbai League title.</p><p>Electing to bowl, Maratha Royals restricted Mumbai Falcons to 157 for 4 in 20 overs and then reached the target with four balls to spare with Sutar scoring 53 off 49 balls, studded with two boundaries and as many sixes.</p><p>Naushad struck a quick-fire 38 (24 balls) and shared a 67-run partnership with Sutar for the fourth wicket as the pair took Maratha Royals to the doorstep of victory.</p><p>Earlier, Mayuresh Tandel (50 not out)and Harsh Aghav's (45 not out) unbroken partnership of 85 runs off 49 balls helped Mumbai Falcons put on 157/4.</p><p>The team was in trouble at 60/3 at the halfway stage before captain Shreyas Iyer's dismissal reduced them to 72/4 in the 12th over.</p><p>Aghav, who slammed four sixes, accelerated the scoring with Tandel but still the team ended with a below-par total.</p><p><strong>Brief scores:</strong> SoBo Mumbai Falcons 157 for 4 in 20 overs (Mayuresh Tandel 50 not out, Harsh Aghav 45 not out; Vaibhav Mali 2/32) lost to MSC Maratha Royals 158/5 in 19.2 overs (Chinmay Sutar 53, Awais Khan 38) by five wickets.</p>