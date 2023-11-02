Mayhem in Mumbai as India crush Lanka, storm into World Cup semifinal

Jasprit Bumrah (1/8) and Mohammed Siraj (3/16) set the stage for the carnage and Mohammed Shami (5/18) completed the mayhem with another display of hostile, probing fast bowling. Chasing India's intimidating 357/8, Lanka were down four wickets for three runs in only the fourth over as Siraj bounced back with an incisive spell of 4-2-5-3 after a few uninspiring outings.

From this stage onwards, it was just a question of whether Lanka would better their performance in the Asia Cup final. While they did so by a meagre margin -- 55 all out in 19.4 overs, handing India a comprehensive 302-run win -- the defeat was as humbling and humiliating, virtually ending Lankans' semifinal hopes even as India became the first team to make the cut for the knockouts of World Cup.

On a surface where creating wicket-taking opportunities were rare and even more difficult to stem the flow of runs, converting even half a chance becomes critical for the bowling side. Sri Lanka, after strangely deciding to bowl first, were guilty of squandering two relatively easy chances and paid a heavy price for it.

In an eventful first few overs, during which edges fell tantalisingly short of fielders and catches were dropped even as the ball kept disappearing into the pickets, Sri Lanka had a great chance of shutting India out after the second-ball dismissal of skipper Rohit Sharma. Shubman Gill (92, 92b, 11x4, 2x6) was reprieved on seven at short cover by Charith Asalanka off Dilshan Madushanka and Dushmanth Chameera failed to hold onto a return catch of Virat Kohli (88, 94b, 11x4) when the batter was on eight. The king and the heir apparent then combined to punish Sri Lanka for their largesse with a mammoth 189-run (179 balls) stand for the second wicket that formed the cornerstone of India's huge total.