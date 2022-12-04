Mehidy Hasan guides Bangladesh to victory in 1st ODI vs India

Bangladesh won the first of the three ODIs by 1 wicket, at Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla stadium, on Sunday.

While skipper Liton Das was the top scorer for Bangladesh (41 off 63), it was Mehidy Hasan who helped the home side with his match-winning knock of 38* off 39.

For India, pacer Mohammed Siraj was the star bowler, picking up 3 wickets to his name while Kuldeep Sen and all-rounder Washington Sundar picked 2 each

Opting to bowl first, the Liton Das-led side restricted the visitors to a below-par score of just 186, with Shakib Al-Hasan and Ebadot Hossain picking 5 and 4 wickets respectively.

The next game will be played on December 7, Wednesday, at the same venue.

