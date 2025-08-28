<p>Melbourne: Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has undergone a sixth surgery for skin cancer, this time to remove a lesion from his nose.</p><p>The 44-year-old 2015 World Cup-winning skipper posted a post-operative picture on Instagram, urging people to prioritise regular skin checks, especially in countries with high sun exposure such as Australia.</p><p>"Skin cancer is real! Especially in Australia. Another one cut out of my nose today. A friendly reminder to get your skin checked. Prevention is better than cure but in my case, regular check ups and early detection is key," he wrote on instagram.</p>.Michael Clarke inducted into Australian Cricket Hall of Fame.<p>Clarke was first diagnosed with skin cancer in 2006 during his playing career and has since undergone several procedures. In 2019, he had three non-melanoma lesions removed, including one from his forehead.</p><p>In 2023, he required 27 stitches after a basal cell carcinoma was removed from his chest, following which he partnered with the Australian Skin Cancer Foundation to spread awareness.</p><p>Clarke retired from international cricket in 2015 after leading Australia to the ODI World Cup title.</p>