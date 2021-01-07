Mohammed Siraj gets emotional while singing national anthem at Sydney Test

The pride attached to representing one's country abroad in a sporting event and the spine-tingling reaction that the National Anthem draws is an experience that is well known. On Thursday, ahead of the Australia-India Test in Sydney, the cameras relayed moving visuals of India paceman Mohammed Siraj tearing up while singing the Indian national anthem.

Siraj, who was handed his senior international Test debut in the second Test of the series -- Boxing Day Test at the MCG -- had been through a whirlwind of a year. After an impressive spell in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the 26-year old was named in India's Test squad for the tour down under.

But soon after, while in Australia, the Hyderabad-born right-arm seamer lost his father, aged 53, to a lung ailment on November 20. Siraj chose to remain in Australia with the rest of the squad.

Read | Bereaved Mohammed Siraj decides to stay back in Australia, Sourav Ganguly lauds his 'character'

Siraj played a vital role in India's emphatic comeback in the second Test, picking up two wickets in the first innings, and three in the second. His outstanding debut display and firm resolve had also earned him plaudits from skipper Ajinkya Rahane.

Also Read | Gill and Siraj showed character: Ajinkya Rahane

The fast bowler had earlier made headlines for attending to Australia international Cameron Green after he was hit on the head by a bouncer during a warm-up game in November.

He continued his fine form into the third Test, picking up the crucial wicket of opener David Warner after he was edged out and caught by Cheteshwar Pujara