T20 World Cup 2024: Netravalkar goes on nostlagic trip

As for the moment they first met in decades: “It was an emotional feeling to meet them after more than a decade. I was talking to Surya (kumar Yadav, another Mumbaikar in the side), and we were remembering the old times when we played our age-group cricket together. We just carried on from where we had left. It was good fun, so many jokes from back then came back to us,” says the 32-year-old.