New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 52 runs in third T20

New Zealand defeated Bangladesh by 52 runs in the third Twenty20 international to stay alive in the five-match series in Dhaka on Sunday.
Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel claimed a career-best 4-16 as New Zealand bowled out Bangladesh for 76 in 19.3 overs after posting a modest 128-5 when they elected to bat first.
Cole McConchie was among other successful bowlers with 3-15.
Bangladesh won the first two matches of the series respectively by seven wickets and four runs.
