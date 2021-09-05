New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 52 runs in third T20

New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 52 runs in third T20

AFP
AFP, Dhaka,
  • Sep 05 2021, 19:49 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2021, 19:49 ist
New Zealand's players celebrate the dismissal of Bangladesh's Nurul Hasan (not pictured) during the third T20 in Dhaka. Credit: AFP Photo

New Zealand defeated Bangladesh by 52 runs in the third Twenty20 international to stay alive in the five-match series in Dhaka on Sunday.

Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel claimed a career-best 4-16 as New Zealand bowled out Bangladesh for 76 in 19.3 overs after posting a modest 128-5 when they elected to bat first.

Cole McConchie was among other successful bowlers with 3-15.

Bangladesh won the first two matches of the series respectively by seven wickets and four runs.

New Zealand
Bangladesh
Sports News
Cricket

