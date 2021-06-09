New Zealand captain Kane Williamson out of 2nd Test against England

NZ captain Williamson out of 2nd Test against England

AFP
AFP, Birmingham,
  • Jun 09 2021, 18:10 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2021, 18:25 ist
Kane Williamson. Credit: PTI file photo

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the second and final Test against England at Edgbaston with a left elbow problem.

However, the Blackcaps are confident he will be fit to lead the team in the inaugural World Test Championship final against India starting on June 18.

Williamson, who captained New Zealand in last week's drawn first Test against England at Lord's, has been managing the injury since first missing matches in March.

The world's top-ranked Test batsman withdrew from the second Test on Wednesday, a day before the match is due to start at Birmingham's Edgbaston ground.

"It's not an easy decision for Kane to have to miss a Test, but we think it's the right one," New Zealand coach Gary Stead said in a statement on Wednesday.

"He's had an injection in his elbow to relieve the irritation he's been experiencing when he bats and a period of rest and rehabilitation will help maximise his recovery."

Stead added: "The decision has been made very much with the ICC World Test Championship final at Southampton in mind and we are confident he will be ready for that match starting on June 18."

Tom Latham will captain the side in Williamson's absence.

Will Young, who has made two first-class hundreds for English county Durham this season, will come into the side at number three.

