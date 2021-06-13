New Zealand need just 38 to win second Test and series against England

New Zealand were set a target of just 38 to win the second Test and series against England at Edgbaston after tailender Olly Stone was out to the very first ball of Sunday's fourth day.

England resumed on the brink of defeat at 122-9 in their second innings, a lead of just 37 runs, after a top-order collapse that had seen them slump to 76-7.

Stone then fell for his overnight 15 when he edged left-arm quick Trent Boult and was caught behind, with James Anderson -- in his England record 162nd Test -- unbeaten on nought.

New Zealand, who face India in next week's World Test Championship final, are now on the verge of a series win, with the first match in this two-Test contest at Lord's ending in a draw.

It would be just the Blackcaps' third Test series victory in England after their 1986 and 1999 triumphs.

England, by contrast, are now set for their first Test series loss on home soil since a 2014 defeat by Sri Lanka.