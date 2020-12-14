New Zealand solely focused on Pakistan Test series: Stand-in skipper Tom Latham

New Zealand stand-in captain Tom Latham said on Monday that their sole focus was the upcoming Test series against Pakistan despite their 2-0 sweep of West Indies putting them in contention for a place in next year's World Test Championship final.

New Zealand moved into third place on the World Test Championship table when they completed an innings and 12-run victory over the West Indies in the second Test at the Basin Reserve.

The top two sides will face each other in the final at Lord's next year. Australia and India are the two teams ahead of New Zealand and they will start a four-match series in Adelaide on Thursday.

"When you look too far ahead you can sometimes get caught out," Latham told reporters. Latham stood in for the absent Kane Williamson at the Basin Reserve.

"Our focus will shift to Pakistan and whatever happens post that, we'll assess," he said. "The goal at the start of the Test Championship was to get to that final, and if we play well, we give ourselves a chance and it may be a possibility."

New Zealand dominated the West Indies in both Tests, posting big first innings totals after being put in to bat in bowler-friendly conditions. Their bowlers then scythed through the tourists' first innings to set up their big victories.

New Zealand head to Auckland on Tuesday to begin preparations for three Twenty20 International matches against Pakistan before a two-Test series begins in Mount Maunganui on Dec. 26.

In order to remain in contention for the Test Championship final, they must sweep Pakistan and hope other results go their way. Latham said that their good form and knowledge of home conditions would give them every chance.

"We have been playing some good cricket of late," Latham said. "In our conditions, we certainly know how to play."