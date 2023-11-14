New Zealand: The Men in Black you hate to hate

"Even if you want to think of revenge, these guys are so nice you cannot get into that zone," Virat Kohli had famously said before a T20 game in a bilateral series in New Zealand in 2020.

"They are probably one side that has set the example for teams to play international cricket."

Whenever captain Kane Williamson hits a regal cover drive boundary, there's hardly a stare-back at the bowler, the staple of most high-octane battles on the pitch; one would be hard pressed to find a single footage of sledging by fast bowler Lockie Ferguson after he has delivered a mean bouncer; Mitchell Santner after taking a breathtaking catch will only have a wide grin, whereas many others would gloat with vulgar glee.