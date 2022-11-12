New Zealand's Greg Barclay re-elected ICC chairman

New Zealand's Greg Barclay re-elected ICC chairman

He succeeded Shashank Manohar in 2020 and retained the job for another two years with the board's full support

AFP
AFP, Melbourne,
  • Nov 12 2022, 16:01 ist
  • updated: Nov 12 2022, 16:20 ist
Greg Barclay. Credit: ICC official website

Greg Barclay was Saturday re-elected unopposed as independent chairman of the International Cricket Council after Zimbabwe's Tavengwa Mukuhlani pulled out of contention.

The former New Zealand Cricket boss succeeded Shashank Manohar in 2020 and retained the job for another two years with the board's full support, the sport's governing body said.

"Over the last two years we have made significant strides forward with the launch of our global growth strategy that provides clear direction to build a successful and sustainable future for our sport," said Barclay.

"It is an exciting time to be involved in cricket and I look forward to continuing to work closely with our members to strengthen the game in our core markets as well as grow it beyond that, ensuring more of the world can enjoy cricket."

Mukuhlani said the continuity of Barclay, an Auckland-based commercial lawyer, was "in the best interests of the sport".

"I therefore decided to withdraw my candidacy," he added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

ICC
New Zealand
Sports News
Cricket

What's Brewing

Voters step out in Himachal's highest polling stations

Voters step out in Himachal's highest polling stations

NASA sticks to plan to launch moon rocket on Wednesday

NASA sticks to plan to launch moon rocket on Wednesday

Music, science and healing intersect in an AI opera

Music, science and healing intersect in an AI opera

Living with paranoid schizophrenia

Living with paranoid schizophrenia

Pakistan: Protégé turns against patron

Pakistan: Protégé turns against patron

DH Toon | 'Twitter will do lots of dumb things'

DH Toon | 'Twitter will do lots of dumb things'

Behind BMRCL's non-fare revenue goals

Behind BMRCL's non-fare revenue goals

 