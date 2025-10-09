'No one forced me and it was my personal call' | Ashwin clears the air on retirement decision

<p>Ex India international Ravichandran Ashwin cleared the air over the row over his retirement saying it was his personal decision call and "no one forced" him.</p><p>It may be recalled that the 39-year-old call it quits midway into the Test tour of Australia last year.</p><p>The Tamil Nadu all-rounder also announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) in August this year.</p>.ILT20 auction: Ashwin goes unsold in first round, wildcard hope remains.<p>"No one told me that you should go, no one told me that there is no place for you in the team. Actually before I took the decision 2-3 people told me not to take it but I took my decision. In fact, they wanted me to play more," Ashwin said on his youtube channel.</p><p>"Rohit Sharma (the then captain) also told me to think about it, Gauti bhai (Gautam Gambhir) also told me to think again. But I didn't talk much about it (retirement) with Ajit Agarkar (chairman of selectors).</p><p>"The decision is very personal when it comes to retirement. These are all very individual decisions," added.</p><p><strong>On Rohit and Virat</strong></p><p>Talking about the senior duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Ashwin felt the team management and the selectors should have clear communication with them.</p><p>Both Rohit and Kohli, who have retired from Test and T20 cricket, have been included for the upcoming three ODIs against Australia.</p><p>But Rohit, who was the ODI skipper, has been replaced by Shubman Gill in the leadership role.</p><p>"Virat Kohli is a bonafide ODI legend. The way he and Rohit batted in 2023 World Cup, they have nothing to prove. I really hope that the conversation happened. Whatever needs to be discussed with Virat and Rohit Sharma must have happened. There should clear communication with them," Ashwin said.</p><p>Ashwin said both Rohit and Kohli have a lot of cricket left in them.</p><p>"I don't think any selector or coach will have it in them to say that Virat and Rohit's services are no longer needed. That experience you cannot buy in a store," added the former India all-rounder who had shattered a long-standing barrier by signing with Sydney Thunder, becoming the first male Indian player to join Australia's Big Bash League.</p><p>(with inputs from agencies)</p>