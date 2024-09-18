Not thinking about outcome, just trying to follow the process, says Bangladesh skipper Shanto

One of Bangladesh's players to watch out for would be pacer Nahid Rana, who surprised the Pakistanis in the second Rawalpindi Test with a match-haul of five wickets, including game-changing spell in the second innings.

However the skipper was cautious while reminding that his eyes will be trained on entire pace unit not just Nahid. \

"Yes, he is very exciting, and the way he bowled against Pakistan is really impressive, looks very nice. But I will not put my entire focus on any individual player.

"I think all the fast bowlers did a great job in Pakistan. I hope they will do something good here."

In white ball cricket mainly and also in one of the Test matches during their last bilateral meeting in Dhaka back in 2022, Bangladesh have put themselves in winning positions but failed to close in games which many attribute to over-thinking about finishing line instead of staying in the present.

"I think in the last 10-15 years, most of the players have (gained) experience. Of late players aren't getting too emotional. In the last couple of years, I felt we have been better in controlling our emotions.

"And we are thinking about our game, not thinking about what will happen if we lose or win. We are just trying to give 100% every single match. That's why it looks calm and follows every single plan."

Over the last couple of days, there has been a hint of red soil on the Cheapuk pitches, allowing a decent bounce.