'Nothing much to worry': Ruturaj Gaikwad on taking over as CSK captain

"It is a privilege. More than that, it is a huge responsibility but I am really excited because of the kind of group we have. Everyone's experienced enough so not much of a thing for me to do," said Gaikwad in a short video posted by CSK on social media.

Dhoni will very much be there to help him in decision-making and so will be Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane, who batted at a head-turning strike rate of 172.49 last season.

"Plus I have Mahi bhai in the team, Jaddu bhai and Ajju bhai (Rahane) as well, who has been a great captain, to guide me. So nothing much to worry about. Looking forward to enjoy it," added the opener.