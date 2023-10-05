ODIs in desperate need of course-correction

One of the primary factors behind the 50-over game failing to excite and exhilarate like it used to is the use of one new ball at each end. Under the mistaken and unverified conviction that fans come only to watch the ball soaring deep into and beyond the stands, playing conditions have been altered to all but take bowlers out of the equation. Reduced to serfs running in and delivering the ball so that batters can do their bidding, bowlers of all ilk have attempted gamely to add new skills to their repertoire. But their best designs have been thwarted by a combination of standardised tracks beautiful for batting across the globe, field restrictions that necessitate at least five fielders inside the 30-yard circle for 40 overs, better bats, smaller grounds and the two new balls that have seriously undermined two crucial aspects of bowling – reverse swing and spin.