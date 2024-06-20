On a roll, Smriti Mandhana takes her game a notch up

In her first outing, the Mumbaikar’s stats of adding every 25 runs to the number of balls taken to reach it reads as follows: 25 runs in 31 balls, 50 in 61, 75 in 93 and 100 in 116 to finish at 117 runs in 127 balls. In the second match: 25 runs in 42 balls, 50 in 67, 75 in 88 and 100 in 103 to end at 136 in 120 deliveries.