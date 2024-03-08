Padikkal makes big impact on debut

Dharamsala: Ben Stokes hadn't bowled a ball in a Test since the Ashes last year and he had dismissed a well-set Rohit Sharma with his first international ball in more than eight months. Devdutt Padikkal, the debutant, has five balls to face from Stokes. He is a bundle of nerves. He hadn't had a good sleep after getting a hint about his potential debut the previous evening. The first one is left alone and the next two are defended. The fourth one seams away but he is already committed to play, perhaps misjudging the length, and it takes a thick edge to third-man fence. Not the most convincing way to get your first Test runs but Padikkal doesn't mind.
"Every boundary is enjoyable but the first boundary, off the edge, was most enjoyable because those were my first runs in Test cricket," he said at the end of second day, having played a significant role in India's march to victory.
Later, he drove Stokes beautifully through off for his second four and just like that he settled into a lovely rhythm. After six more fours, most with authority, and a straight six to bring up his fifty, Padikkal was bowled by Shoaib Bashir as the southpaw played an off-spinning delivery inside the line. After a brief uncertainty, the 23-year-old appeared in little trouble. It was as though he was playing another Ranji Trophy match and facing domestic bowlers. A ton on debut was his for the taking but Padikkal would have taken his innings of 65 at the start of the day.
"Regardless of when you get to know, there is always going to be nervousness around," Padikkal said when asked about his state of mind on last-minute inclusion in the playing XI. Padikkal was included in the side on the morning of the opening day after Rajat Patidar was ruled out due to a sore ankle.
"That was still there. I got a message the previous night saying that I could be playing. I was nervous, it was a tough night’s sleep but it is something you also enjoy at the same time. You live for those days. It is very special for my family. They have put in so much hard work for me. They have sacrificed so much so that I could play. It is something you can never repay. Hopefully I can make them happier by doing well for my country."
The Karnataka player admitted prolific form in domestic cricket in the run-up to his Test debut gave him confidence.
"Obviously runs give you confidence and it was not any different for me. For the first couple of years, I wasn’t doing well in first-class cricket but you keep working hard, try to improve your game and make those small adjustments. I am still learning and still making adjustments. Technically I made a couple of small changes but mentally I made the changes. I wanted to ensure that I enjoy the game a lot more because the last couple of years I couldn’t play that often (due to health issues) and missing out on games made me realise how much I missed the sport. How much I want to be in the action, doing things I loved as a kid. That’s what I focussed on – just having fun and enjoying the sport," he said.