Padikkal makes big impact on debut

"Obviously runs give you confidence and it was not any different for me. For the first couple of years, I wasn’t doing well in first-class cricket but you keep working hard, try to improve your game and make those small adjustments. I am still learning and still making adjustments. Technically I made a couple of small changes but mentally I made the changes. I wanted to ensure that I enjoy the game a lot more because the last couple of years I couldn’t play that often (due to health issues) and missing out on games made me realise how much I missed the sport. How much I want to be in the action, doing things I loved as a kid. That’s what I focussed on – just having fun and enjoying the sport," he said.