Pakistan bowled out for 426 in 1st Zimbabwe Test

Pakistan were bowled out for 426 on the third day of the first Test against Zimbabwe in Harare on Saturday, taking a first innings lead of 250 runs.

Resuming at 374-6, Pakistan added 52 runs as paceman Blessing Muzarabani dismissed Hasan Ali and Nauman Ali off successive deliveries before getting the wicket of Fawad Alam for 140.

Muzarabani finished with figures of 4-73.

Zimbabwe had scored 176 in their first innings.