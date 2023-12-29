Pakistan coach Hafeez blames technology after Rizwan's controversial dismissal

Pakistan coach Mohammad Hafeez said technology was "putting a curse" on cricket after seeing Mohammad Rizwan dismissed following a lengthy review in the visitors' 79-run defeat to Australia in the second test on Friday.

Set an imposing victory target of 317 runs on day four at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Rizwan (35) and Agha Salman (50) put together a substantial stand of 57 before Pat Cummins separated the pair to leave Pakistan on 219/6.

Cummins' delivery glanced Rizwan's glove before carrying through to wicketkeeper Alex Carey, but Australia's appeal was initially turned down.

The third umpire then overturned the on-field decision following a review which took several minutes and examined the incident from a number of different angles.