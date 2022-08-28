Pakistan team to wear black armbands in match vs India

Pakistan cricket team to wear black armbands in match vs India in support of flood victims back home

More than 30 million people have been affected by floods in Pakistan

IANS
IANS, Dubai ,
  • Aug 28 2022, 14:37 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2022, 14:37 ist
Pakistan cricket team. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Pakistan cricket team will wear black armbands in their opening match of the ACC T20 Asia Cup 2022 against India on Sunday evening to express solidarity with the flood victims in their country.

Heavy downpour has continued to pummel parts of Pakistan already battered by calamitous floods of epic proportions, unleashing death and destruction in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Balochistan and Sindh provinces.

Also Read | All eyes on India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022

Scores of people have died in KP, where heavy rains have triggered devastating floods in rivers and streams that also swept away several homes near their banks. Balochistan has remained cut off from the rest of the country due to fresh rains.

On Saturday, in pre-match conference, Pakistan captain Babar Azam appealed to the world to pray for and help the flood-affected people of his country. Babar said it is a tough time "in our country and we all are praying for the affected people".

More than 30 million people have been affected by floods and over 1,000 deaths have been reported by the local media.

Sunday's clash between India and Pakistan here will see the resumption of the 'greatest rivalry' in the world of cricket. This will also be the first meeting between these two teams after facing off in the Men's T20 World Cup last year in the UAE, where Pakistan secured a resounding 10-wicket win over India, their first such victory in Men's World Cups.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Pakistan
Sports News
Cricket
India
Asia Cup

What's Brewing

Why NASA is going back to the moon

Why NASA is going back to the moon

What's causing the rise in heart attacks?

What's causing the rise in heart attacks?

4 historic temples near B'luru for a spiritual getaway

4 historic temples near B'luru for a spiritual getaway

The many lives of the jasmine

The many lives of the jasmine

Going with the grain

Going with the grain

Neeraj Chopra gifts Tokyo javelin to Olympic Museum

Neeraj Chopra gifts Tokyo javelin to Olympic Museum

 