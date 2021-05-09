Pakistan enforce follow-on after bowling out Zimbabwe for 132

Pakistan enforced the follow-on after Zimbabwe were bowled out for 132 at lunch on the third day of the second Test at Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

Fast bowler Hasan Ali had career-best figures of five for 27.

Brief scores:

Pakistan, first innings, 510-8 declared

Zimbabwe, first innings, 132 (R. Chakabva 33; Hasan Ali 5-27, Sajid Khan 2-39).

Match situation: Pakistan lead by 378 runs on the first innings. Pakistan lead series 1-0