Pakistan enforce follow-on after bowling out Zimbabwe

Pakistan enforce follow-on after bowling out Zimbabwe for 132

AFP
AFP, Harare,
  • May 09 2021, 15:48 ist
  • updated: May 09 2021, 15:48 ist
Pakistan players celebrate the wicket of Zimbabwean captain Brendan Taylor, left, during the second test cricket match against Zimabwe at Harare Sports Club. Credit: AP Photo

Pakistan enforced the follow-on after Zimbabwe were bowled out for 132 at lunch on the third day of the second Test at Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

Fast bowler Hasan Ali had career-best figures of five for 27.

Brief scores:

Pakistan, first innings, 510-8 declared

Zimbabwe, first innings, 132 (R. Chakabva 33; Hasan Ali 5-27, Sajid Khan 2-39).

Match situation: Pakistan lead by 378 runs on the first innings. Pakistan lead series 1-0

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Pakistan
Zimbabwe
Cricket

What's Brewing

'Over 50,000 people die every year from snakebites'

'Over 50,000 people die every year from snakebites'

Iraqi heritage ruined by desert sun, rain, state apathy

Iraqi heritage ruined by desert sun, rain, state apathy

Mother's Day 2021: 5 Unique dishes to surprise your mom

Mother's Day 2021: 5 Unique dishes to surprise your mom

What’s driving the call for Scottish independence?

What’s driving the call for Scottish independence?

An unequal load? Food for thought this Mother's Day

An unequal load? Food for thought this Mother's Day

Gaping at the humour gap

Gaping at the humour gap

A space for beautiful things

A space for beautiful things

The ugly cost of a cute puppy

The ugly cost of a cute puppy

 