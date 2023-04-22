Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 13 runs

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 22 2023, 23:44 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2023, 23:47 ist
Punjab Kings' players celebrate after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo

Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 13 runs in their Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

Invited to bat, Punjab Kings piled up 214 for 8 with Sam Curran, the highest-paid overseas recruit, smashing 55 off 29 balls and adding 92 for the fifth wicket in just eight overs with Harpreet Bhatia (41 off 28 balls).

National T20 team contender Jitesh Sharma (25 off 7 balls) also upped the ante towards the end.

For MI, leg-spinner Piyush Chawla (2/15 in 3 overs) was the best bowler with all the pacers getting more or less hammered.

Chasing a big target of 215, MI could score only 201 for 6 in their 20 overs.

Cameron Green top-scored for MI with 67 while Suryakumar Yadav and captain Rohit Sharma chipped in with 57 and 44 respectively.

For PBKS, Arshdeep Singh was the most successful bowler with figures of 4/29.

Brief Scores:

Punjab Kings: 214 for 8 in 20 overs (Sam Curran 55, Harpreet Bhatia 41; Piyush Chawla 2/15).

Mumbai Indians: 201 for 6 in 20 overs (Cameron Green 67, Suryakumar Yadav 57, Rohit Sharma 44; Arshdeep Singh 4/29).

