Rain delays start of third day's play in 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh

Bangladesh is scheduled to resume their first innings from 107 for 3, which they managed on the rain-hit opening day.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 September 2024, 09:42 IST

Kanpur: A wet outfield due to overnight rain has delayed the start of play on day three of the second Test between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park Stadium here on Sunday.

The umpires will inspect the conditions at 10:00am.

The entire second day was washed out without a ball being bowled, and only 35 overs were bowled on the opening day.

India pacer Akash Deep (2/34) and Ravichandran Ashwin (1/22) were among the wickets.

On Friday also, the start of the match was delayed by an hour due to a wet outfield.

India is leading the two-match series 1-0, having won the Chennai Test by 280 runs.

Published 29 September 2024, 09:42 IST
Sports NewsCricketKanpur

