Rain delays third T20 between Bangladesh and Australia

Dhaka, Aug 6, 2021 (AFP) - Rain delayed the start of the third Twenty20 international between Bangladesh and Australia in Dhaka on Friday with the hosts looking to complete a first series victory over their opponents.

Bangladesh has never claimed a series win over Australia in any cricket format.

But Mahmudullah Riyad's men have won the first two of the five scheduled T20s, the series opener by 23 runs and the second match by five wickets.

Rain around the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium delayed the toss for Friday's match.