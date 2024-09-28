Rajvardhan Hangargekar dreams of making it big

Bengaluru: The importance of being earnest will always trump the art of seeming earnest. In that sense, the 21-year-old paceman from Maharashtra cuts a clean image - as with his style so with his diction.

He is a first-class cricketer, and the Chennai Super Kings have invested in his future.

“I know that I have to give it my everything, every day,” Rajvardhan Hangargekar tells DH. “My job is to enjoy the process and know that this level (first-class and List A) is where the real grind is. If you can remain relevant here with your performances, you can look at a future.

"But for that, you need to put in the work. No days off!” he announces, giving voice to a typical gym mantra.