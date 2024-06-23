Ratnagiri Jets beat Nashik Titans in Maharashtra Premier League final

In the final match on Saturday, Ratnagiri Jets made 160 for 8 batting first and produced an all-round show to restrict Nashik Titans at 136 for 9 in their 20 overs, with Satyajeet Bachhav returning 4-1-31-4 with Kunal Thorat claiming 2/19 in his four overs.