RCB script a fairytale turnaround

SCORE BOARD ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU: Virat Kohli c Mitchell b Santner 47 (29b 3x4 4x6) Faf du Plessis (run out) 54 (39b 3x4 3x6) Rajat Patidar c Mitchell b Thakur 41 (23b 2x4 4x6) Cameron Green (not out) 38 (17b 3x4 3x6) Dinesh Karthik c Dhoni b Deshpande 14 (6b 1x4 1x6) Glenn Maxwell c Dhoni b Thakur 16 (5b 2x4 1x6) Mahipal Lomror (not out) 0 (1b). Extras (LB-1 W-7) 8. TOTAL (for 5 wkts 20 overs) 218.

Fall of wickets: 1-78 (Kohli) 2-113 (du Plessis) 3-184 (Patidar) 4-201 (Karthik) 5-218 (Maxwell). Bowling: Tushar Deshpande 4-0-49-1 Shardul Thakur Maheesh Theekshana 4-0-25-0 Mitchell Santner 4-0-23-1 Ravindra Jadeja 3-0-40-0 Simarjeet Singh 1-0-19-0.

CHENNAI SUPER KINGS: Ruturaj Gaikwad c Dayal b Maxwell 0 (1b) Rachin Ravindra (run out) 61 (37b 5x4 3x6) Daryl Mitchell c Kohli b Yash Dayal 4 (6b) Ajinkya Rahane c Du Plessis b Ferguson 33 (22b 3x4 1x6) Shivam Dube c Ferguson b Green 7 (15b) Ravindra Jadeja (not out) 42 (22b 3x4 3x6) Mitchell Santner c Du Plessis b Siraj 3 (4b) MS Dhoni c Swapnil b Dayal 25 (13b 3x4 1x6) Shardul Thakur (not out) 1 (2b). Extras (B-4 LB-1 NB-2 W-8) 15. TOTAL (for 7 wkts 20 overs) 191. Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Gaikwad) 2-19 (Mitchell) 3-85 (Rahane) 4-115 (Ravindra) 5-119 (Dube) 6-129 (Santner) 7-190 (Dhoni).

Bowling: Glenn Maxwell 4-0-25-1 Mohammed Siraj 4-0-35-1 Yash Dayal 4-0-42-2 Swapnil Singh 2-0-13-0 Karn Sharma 1-0-14-0 Lockie Ferguson 3-0-39-1 Cameron Green 2-0-18-1.

Result: RCB won by 27 runs. PoM: Faf du Plessis.

RCB’s next match: Eliminator (May 22 Ahmedabad).