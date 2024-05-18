Home
RCB vs CSK IPL 2024: Top five batters to watch out for

One of the most-awaited clashes of this IPL season is set to take place on Saturday (May 18, 2024) as defending champions Chennai Super Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Being touted as the biggest game of this season so far, it is a must-win match for both teams. Massive crowds will pour into the stadium to watch their favourite batters as both sides boast of loyal fanbases. Here's a look at the top five batters to watch out for in tonight's encounter.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 18 May 2024, 08:00 IST
Last Updated : 18 May 2024, 08:00 IST

There is no definition of what Virat Kohli is capable of doing. RCB's run-machine is already the orange cap holder. With five fifties and a century under his belt this season, Kohli remains the top batter to look out for as he would be raring to get another hundred. 

Credit: PTI Photo

The dashing right-hander from Madhya Pradesh's Indore is a treat to watch when on song. After having remained muted in the initial few matches, Rajat has had a stunning turnaround, becoming the backbone of RCB's middle order. He has scored 5 fifties with a strike rate of 179.77. He is also described as the spin-destroyer by the RCB fans and is definitely one of the batters to look out for on Saturday. 

Credit: PTI Photo

Ruturaj Gaikwad is second highest run getter after Virat Kohli this season. Named skipper after M S Dhoni passed over the captaincy to him, all eyes will be on Gaikwad to get his side over the fence. 

Credit: PTI Photo

Shivam Dube's career has been one of the better comeback stories. Ever since CSK purchased him, he has become one of the most consistent players of the franchise. All eyes will be on him.

Credit: PTI Photo

Last but not the least, RCB's captain Faf du Plessis would be raring to go against his former team. Although his form has been a big issue for RCB, his importance and batting capability cannot be underscored. He looks like a man for the big games, and could be crucial in the game against CSK. 

Shailendra Bhojak

Published 18 May 2024, 08:00 IST
Sports NewsCricket newsVirat KohliRuturaj GaikwadCSKCricketIPLRCBFaf Du PlessisRajat PatidarShivam Dube

