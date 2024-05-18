RCB vs CSK IPL 2024: Top five batters to watch out for

There is no definition of what Virat Kohli is capable of doing. RCB's run-machine is already the orange cap holder. With five fifties and a century under his belt this season, Kohli remains the top batter to look out for as he would be raring to get another hundred.
The dashing right-hander from Madhya Pradesh's Indore is a treat to watch when on song. After having remained muted in the initial few matches, Rajat has had a stunning turnaround, becoming the backbone of RCB's middle order. He has scored 5 fifties with a strike rate of 179.77. He is also described as the spin-destroyer by the RCB fans and is definitely one of the batters to look out for on Saturday.
Ruturaj Gaikwad is second highest run getter after Virat Kohli this season. Named skipper after M S Dhoni passed over the captaincy to him, all eyes will be on Gaikwad to get his side over the fence.
Shivam Dube's career has been one of the better comeback stories. Ever since CSK purchased him, he has become one of the most consistent players of the franchise. All eyes will be on him.
Last but not the least, RCB's captain Faf du Plessis would be raring to go against his former team. Although his form has been a big issue for RCB, his importance and batting capability cannot be underscored. He looks like a man for the big games, and could be crucial in the game against CSK.
Published 18 May 2024, 08:00 IST