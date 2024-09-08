Rishabh Pant returns to India's test squad for Bangladesh series, uncapped Dayal also called up

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant returned to the Indian test team for the first time in nearly two years after BCCI announced a 16-member squad for the first of the two tests against Bangladesh.

Pant was involved in a near-fatal crash in December 2022 that required him to have multiple surgeries; but after a long road to recovery, he returned to action and even made the squad for their victorious T20 World Cup campaign earlier this year.