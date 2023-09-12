Rohit Sharma becomes second-fastest to cross 10,000-runs mark

India captain Rohit Sharma on Tuesday became the sixth batter from his country and 15th overall to complete 10,000 ODI runs.

Rohit achieved the feat during India’s Asia Cup Super 4 contest against Sri Lanka here.

The India skipper hit a six off Sri Lanka’s Kasun Rajitha to complete the milestone in the seventh over of the innings, a day after Virat Kohli became the quickest ever batter to cross 13,000-run landmark in a record 267 ODI innings.

In fact, Rohit completed his 10,000 runs in 241 innings, which is second fastest ever after Kohli did so in 205 innings.