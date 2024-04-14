Rohit Sharma delights fans as he drives Mumbai Indians team bus. Watch video

On Sunday, Chennai Super Kings will take on Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

Two of IPL’s most successful teams with five titles each, both sides are witnessing a tectonic shift of leadership change with Hardik Pandya taking over the mantle from Rohit Sharma at MI and Ruturaj Gaikwad succeeding Dhoni at CSK, but there is nothing that suggests their intense rivalry would expect any such shift.

Rohit, who has not missed a season of the Indian Premier League since its inception in 2008, said now there was no weak team in the league, a remarkable shape-shifting from its early years.

"IPL has grown so much in the last decade or so and every team is now competitive. I don't think there is any weak team in the IPL. It is something like EPL first division where any team can beat any team.

According to a report by NDTV, Sharma in a YouTube show - Breakfast with champions - said, "I am playing well at the moment, and I am thinking of continuing for a few more years. I really want to win that World Cup. The 50-over World Cup is the actual World Cup. We have grown up watching the 50-over World Cup. There is the World Test Championship final happening at Lord's in 2025. Hopefully, we will make it there."

In the Cricket World Cup 2023, India played fabulous by remaining unbeaten in 10 matches, but lost the most crucial final match to Australia in the tournament.

According to NDTV, Sharma added, "It was happening in India. We played well until that final. When we won the semis, I thought, we were just one step away from it (victory). I thought, what's that one thing that can make us lose that final, and honestly, nothing came to my mind."