IPL 2024: Russell backs Pandit after Wiese's criticism of KKR coach

Bengaluru: David Wiese may have thrown Chandrakant Pandit under the bus, saying his ‘militant ways’ didn’t go down too well with a few foreign players in the team, but West Indian Andre Russell offered an alternative perspective.
Russell, who has been with the Kolkata Knight Riders for many a year, has had to interact with Pandit since the coach took over in 2022. Pandit does have a reputation for being heavy-handed, especially on the domestic circuit. However, the Mumbaikar has delivered at all levels, save for the IPL.
“You know working with him for the last year has been... it was an experience last year,” said Russell on the eve of Kolkata’s match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru here. “But we all know the type of person he is. And it made things a lot easier for us. Again, when you are working with a coach for the first time, you have to make sure that you adjust to their philosophy and I believe in that.
“There have to be rules, there have to be certain things we all as players have to do, we are professionals. We don’t complain, we just get to work and try and do the best for this franchise. He’s been doing an amazing job and with Gautam (Gambhir) coming back (as mentor) as well, we have that support and it’s been going well.”
Russell eventually let in on the fact that Chandrakant was helpful when he couldn’t get out of the rut he found himself in last year. Russell had scored a measly 227 runs in 14 games and picked up seven wickets.
“I spoke to him and he gave me a lot of confidence, as did the organisation,” he said. “It’s all about mindset at the end of it. My mindset wasn’t right last year. I was thinking about failure more than thinking about just going out there and doing what I do best. When you have a mindset of ‘I don’t want to get out’, I think that’s a negative mindset for me. For me, what works is just back yourself and whatever happens, happens.”
The Jamaican also got into the details of what he did to shake off the indifferent form.
“I realised earlier in the year that I was doing too much (movement while barking) and I don’t need to maybe step too big, or work on my stride towards the delivery,” he said. “When I look at most big hitters, they don’t really have a big stride. So that’s one thing I have been doing and now I have a bit more time to play the ball. Because if you are striding towards the ball and the ball is coming towards you there, that’s you going against the delivery.”