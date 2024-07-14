Samson fifty carries India to 167/6 against Zimbabwe in 5th T20I

Harare: Sanju Samson powered his way to a 45-ball 58 but Zimbabwe managed to curb India to a par 167 for six in the fifth and final T20I here on Sunday.

India had taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series with a commanding 10-wicket win over the African side on Saturday.

Samson (58, 45b, 1x4, 4x6) and Riyan Parag (22, 24b) added 65 runs for the fourth wicket as India recovered from a middling Power Play in which they scored 44 for three after being asked to bat first.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (12), who made a fine unbeaten 93 in the fourth T20I, started the proceedings with two sixes in the first two balls of the innings bowled by Sikandar Raza.

But in the fourth ball of the same over, Jaiswal played the wrong line to a delivery on the middle and leg stump to get bowled.

Abhishek Sharma, who was dropped on 10 by Brian Bennett off Blessing Muzarabani, did not last long, edging the pacer two balls later to Clive Madande behind the wicket.