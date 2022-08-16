Shahbaz replaces Washington in Zimbabwe ODI series

Shahbaz Ahmed gets maiden India call-up, replaces injured Washington Sundar in Zimbabwe ODI series

The Southpaw has a batting average of 41.64 and a bowling average of 19.47 from 18 first class games

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 16 2022, 15:40 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2022, 15:48 ist
Shahbaz Ahmed. Credit: PTI Photo

All-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed on Tuesday received his maiden India call-up as he replaced an injured Washington Sundar for the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe starting this week.

The 27-year-old Shahbaz has been rewarded for his stellar performance in the 2022 IPL season, where he turned out for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The Bengal left-arm spinner collected 219 runs and four wickets in 16 matches, leaving a mark.

The Southpaw has a batting average of 41.64 and a bowling average of 19.47 from 18 first class games.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee named Shahbaz Ahmed as the replacement for Washington Sundar for the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe," the BCCI said in a statement.

Washington had injured his shoulder while playing a County game in England, ruling him out of the Zimbabwe tour.

India are scheduled to play three ODIs starting in Harare on Thursday.

