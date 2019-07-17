Shastri lauds Williamson for showing notable composure

India head coach Ravi Shastri has saluted New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson for showing remarkable composure during his team's heart-breaking loss to England in the World Cup final, where the winner was decided by boundary count rule at Lord's.

In a gut-wrenching final on last Sunday, England were adjudged the World Cup winners on the basis of superior boundary count -- 26 boundaries as compared to New Zealand's 17 -- after both the regulation match and ensuing Super Over ended in a tie.

"Your composure and dignity viewing the sequence of events was remarkable. Your dignified grace and silence 48 hours since is simply remarkable. We know you have one hand on that WC. You not just Kane. You Kane and Able. God bless," Shastri wrote on Twitter.

Williamson displayed immaculate poise during the final even though things didn't go New Zealand's way on multiple occasions, the most prominent being the overthrow that gave six runs to England during their tense chase of 241.

That throw in the final over tilted the game in England's favour, leading to a Super Over.