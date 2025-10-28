<p>India’s ODI vice-captain <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shreyas-iyer">Shreyas Iyer</a>, who suffered a ruptured spleen and rib cage injury during the third ODI against Australia, has been shifted out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a Sydney hospital and is now in a stable condition, easing concerns over his health, PTI reports citing a BCCI source.</p>.<p>“He has been shifted out of ICU and may take a few more days before he is discharged from hospital in Sydney,” a BCCI source privy to the development told <em>PTI.</em></p>.<p>Iyer, who had taken a brilliant catch running backwards from backward point to dismiss Australian wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey, appeared to have hurt his left rib cage in the process and was rushed to the hospital soon after returning to the dressing room on October 15.</p>.<p>"Shreyas Iyer sustained an impact injury to his left lower rib cage region while fielding during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney on 25th October 2025. He was taken to the hospital for further evaluation," BCCI's post confirming his medical status read yesterday.</p>