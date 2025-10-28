Menu
Shreyas Iyer out of ICU, remains stable: Report

'He has been shifted out of ICU and may take a few more days before he is discharged from hospital in Sydney,' a BCCI source privy to the development said.
Last Updated : 28 October 2025, 03:39 IST
Published 28 October 2025, 03:39 IST
