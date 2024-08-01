Shreyas Gopal returns to Karnataka

"Besides K Gowtham and me, Karnataka has not had quality spinners for a while so my role in the team is to ensure that doesn't continue," said the 30-year-old. "The thing with being a spinner is that you only hit your peak around 27 or so, only by then do you understand the art. My job is to give my best and get as many wickets and runs as possible which will help my team win matches and hopefully trophies."