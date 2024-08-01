Shreyas Gopal returns to Karnataka

Bengaluru: Almost exactly one year after walking out on Karnataka cricket to play for Kerala, Shreyas Gopal will return to State cricket, Karnataka State Cricket Association president Raghuram Bhat confirmed to DH on Thursday.
"He has received the NOC (No Objection Certificate) from the Kerala Cricket Association," said Bhat. "He came in with the letter, and told us that he wanted to play for Karnataka again so we have agreed to those terms, and now he will be up for selection across formats. I have informed all the selectors about the same."
Although the exact nature of Shreyas' exit from the team last season was not made clear, there is reason enough to believe that the leg-spinning all-rounder's exit, alongside Karun Nair, was because he was not considered for all formats. Shreyas, to date, has 3409 runs and 234 wickets from 82 first-class matches.
"It is a great feeling to be back," Shreyas told DH. "I want to take things off from where I left. I want to try setting the bar for the new generation."
Shreyas had been one of Karnataka's most consistent players with both bat and ball for close to two decades. During his time with the team, he battled injuries, loss of form, but more seriously, suffered from lack of confidence. This for a player who was part of the side which won back-to-back Ranji Trophy titles.
"Besides K Gowtham and me, Karnataka has not had quality spinners for a while so my role in the team is to ensure that doesn't continue," said the 30-year-old. "The thing with being a spinner is that you only hit your peak around 27 or so, only by then do you understand the art. My job is to give my best and get as many wickets and runs as possible which will help my team win matches and hopefully trophies."
Published 01 August 2024, 15:29 IST