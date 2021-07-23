SL vs IND: India at 147/3 as rain stops play; Sanju, Shaw waste fantastic starts

Youngsters Prithvi Shaw and Sanju Samson frittered away fantastic starts as India reached 147 for 3 in 23 overs against Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI when rain stopped play.

Shaw (49 off 49 balls) and Samson (46 off 46 balls) were breathtaking as usual but failed to once again get big scores in a game where head coach Rahul Dravid handed out as many as five maiden ODI caps.

At the time of break, Suryakumar Yadav (22) and Manish Pandey (10) were at the crease.

For Sri Lanka, off-spinner Praveen Jayawickrama, skipper Dasun Shanaka and pacer Dushmantha Chameera got a wicket each.

Brief Scores:

India: 147/3 in 23 overs (Prithvi Shaw 49 not out, Sanju Samson 46 off 46 balls) vs Sri Lanka.