SL vs IND: India at 147/3 as rain stops play

SL vs IND: India at 147/3 as rain stops play; Sanju, Shaw waste fantastic starts

At the time of break, Suryakumar Yadav (22) and Manish Pandey (10) were at the crease

PTI
PTI, Colombo,
  • Jul 23 2021, 17:29 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2021, 17:29 ist
Ground staff personnel cover the ground as rain stops play during the third ODI between Sri Lanka and India at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Credit: AFP Photo

Youngsters Prithvi Shaw and Sanju Samson frittered away fantastic starts as India reached 147 for 3 in 23 overs against Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI when rain stopped play.

Shaw (49 off 49 balls) and Samson (46 off 46 balls) were breathtaking as usual but failed to once again get big scores in a game where head coach Rahul Dravid handed out as many as five maiden ODI caps.

At the time of break, Suryakumar Yadav (22) and Manish Pandey (10) were at the crease.

For Sri Lanka, off-spinner Praveen Jayawickrama, skipper Dasun Shanaka and pacer Dushmantha Chameera got a wicket each.

Brief Scores:

India: 147/3 in 23 overs (Prithvi Shaw 49 not out, Sanju Samson 46 off 46 balls) vs Sri Lanka.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India
Sri Lanka
Cricket
sports
ODI

What's Brewing

Great Barrier Reef avoids UNESCO 'in danger' listing

Great Barrier Reef avoids UNESCO 'in danger' listing

Is Venkatesh's 'Narappa' better than 'Asuran'?

Is Venkatesh's 'Narappa' better than 'Asuran'?

Vidya Balan: Artist bringing personal political to life

Vidya Balan: Artist bringing personal political to life

Chiplun inundated as heavy rains pound Ratnagiri

Chiplun inundated as heavy rains pound Ratnagiri

See Shilpa Shetty's first post since husband's arrest

See Shilpa Shetty's first post since husband's arrest

 